Finnish brewery creates quirky beer for Trump-Putin summit

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Samuli Huuhtanen, CEO of Finnish beer brewery Rock Paper Scissors poses with beer, coffee and T- shirts, labeled with cartoon caricatures depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump, during an ...

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Samuli Huuhtanen, CEO of Finnish beer brewery Rock Paper Scissors displays a beer bottle labeled with cartoon caricatures depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump, during an interview with t...

HELSINKI (AP) - A small Finnish craft brewery is paying a humorous tribute to the Helsinki summit.

RPS Brewing has issued a limited-edition lager depicting cartoon U.S. and Russian presidents on its label, with text for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin saying "Let's Settle This Like Adults" and "Making Lager Great Again."

The beer has been in high demand since it hit the shelves nationwide a few days ago and the whole 10,000-bottle lot had been sold out ahead of Monday's summit. Samples have also been delivered to the U.S. and Russian embassies in Helsinki.

CEO Samuli Huuhtanen told The Associated Press on Saturday that "a couple of good beers can help any negotiations," especially if followed by a visit to a Finnish sauna.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.