The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland (all times local):

4 p.m.

The top U.S. diplomat says President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin should meet as planned on Monday despite new charges that 12 Russian intelligence officers hacked into Democratic email accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told journalists traveling with him that he is "confident" the meeting "will put America in a better place."

Pompeo - formerly director of the CIA - added that it's "very important" that Trump and Putin meet.

In his prior role at the CIA, Pompeo vowed to fight Russian interference in U.S. elections later this year.

Pompeo is scheduled to attend the summit Monday in Helsinki.

___

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

Some journalists saw the president playing golf. BBC reporter Frankie McCamley posted footage on Twitter of Trump, dressed in black and wearing a white cap, waving at protesters in the distance as they shouted "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!"

Trump then resumes his game.

Portions of the golf course are visible from a beach where protesters gathered to oppose Trump's visit. A line of police officers separated them from the course.

The group of American reporters that travel with the president are staying about an hour away in Glasgow. They had been told by the White House not to expect access to the president on Saturday.

___

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting about golf, blaming his predecessor for election hacking and hate-watching CNN, two days before a high-stakes summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump is spending the weekend at his seaside Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

Aides had said he'd be busy preparing for Monday's summit in Helsinki, but Trump spent the first part of Saturday tweeting.

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for failing to stop a dozen Russian military intelligence officers from hacking into emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

He also continued to criticize CNN. Trump mocked network president Jeff Zucker as "Little Jeff Z" following a spat with a CNN correspondent at a news conference Friday in Britain.

