German authorities question Opel over diesel vehicles - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German authorities question Opel over diesel vehicles

BERLIN (AP) - German automaker Opel reportedly faces questions over emissions from its diesel vehicles, an issue that's already tarnished many of its competitors.

Germany's transport ministry confirmed a report by weekly Bild am Sonntag late Friday that authorities have asked the company to answer questions about the way the emissions cleaning system in three of its models works.

Bild am Sonntag reported investigators have found evidence that the cars switch off their emissions cleaning system while driving, for no apparent reason.

Opel's rival Volkswagen was found three years ago to have used a so-called defeat device to ensure its diesel cars reduce emissions in official tests, but not during regular driving.

VW has paid hefty fines and remains under criminal investigation.

French automaker PSA bought Opel from General Motors last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Friday, July 13 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 13:19:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-07-14 10:20:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>

  • The Latest: Family reunification for older kids to begin

    The Latest: Family reunification for older kids to begin

    Friday, July 13 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:59:29 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-07-14 08:45:07 GMT
    A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.More >>
    A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.More >>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-07-14 07:41:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly