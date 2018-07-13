Louisiana among states affected by outbreak of illness from Venezuelan crab

Summer is known as "kitten season" for animal shelters because of an explosion of the cat population, and Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) in Baton Rouge is right in the middle of it.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting near a neighborhood grocery store that left one man dead early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Curley Woods, 57, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A teenager is in custody after a manhunt in Pointe Coupee Parish Friday.More >>
Santa Rosa Heights is a quiet community where almost all of the neighbors know each other, but there's one thing they have in common that they hope will change.More >>
A brutal pit bull attack in Taylor Mill recently sent two people to the hospital and left their home looking like the scene of a massacre.More >>
