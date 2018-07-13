Many young kids not screened for developmental delays

Itching, blisters, sores and inflammation are a continuous and debilitating source of pain, shame and misery for many people who struggle with the allergic skin disease known as eczema, researchers say.More >>
Itching, blisters, sores and inflammation are a continuous and debilitating source of pain, shame and misery for many people who struggle with the allergic skin disease known as eczema, researchers say.More >>
Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
Today's young mothers-to-be may be more likely to develop depression while pregnant than their own mothers were, a new study suggests.More >>
Today's young mothers-to-be may be more likely to develop depression while pregnant than their own mothers were, a new study suggests.More >>
Need another reason to eat healthy? New evidence bolsters the notion that nutritionally rich foods might help prevent or minimize asthma.More >>
Need another reason to eat healthy? New evidence bolsters the notion that nutritionally rich foods might help prevent or minimize asthma.More >>
Gaps in private insurance coverage are common among American adults with type 1 diabetes, raising their risk for health crises, a new study finds.More >>
Gaps in private insurance coverage are common among American adults with type 1 diabetes, raising their risk for health crises, a new study finds.More >>
Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.More >>
If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.More >>
If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.More >>
Playing sports offers plenty of fitness and other developmental benefits for kids, but injuries are commonMore >>
Playing sports offers plenty of fitness and other developmental benefits for kids, but injuries are commonMore >>
Moms can play a big role in combating America's childhood obesity epidemic, researchers contend.More >>
Moms can play a big role in combating America's childhood obesity epidemic, researchers contend.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.