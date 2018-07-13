California man sentenced for bondage sex rapes, murder - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California man sentenced for bondage sex rapes, murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man who raped four unconscious women during bondage sex and killed one of them has been sentenced to 286 years to life in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kevon Ross of Gardena was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in May of more than two dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Authorities say Ross raped a girlfriend in 2007 and three other women in 2015.

Prosecutors say Ross bound the women and covered their mouths and noses or, in one case, hanged one from a noose. When they were unconscious, he videotaped himself having sex with them.

Prosecutors say video caught one woman dying from suffocation after she was wrapped in cellophane and duct tape.

The defense argued that the alleged crimes were consensual sex and the death was accidental.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Family reunification for older kids to begin

    The Latest: Family reunification for older kids to begin

    Friday, July 13 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:59:29 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-07-14 00:45:30 GMT
    A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.More >>
    A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.More >>

  • Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Friday, July 13 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 13:19:00 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-07-14 00:45:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-07-14 00:44:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly