1-year-old separated from dad will return to Honduras soon - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1-year-old separated from dad will return to Honduras soon

PHOENIX (AP) - Honduran consulate officials say they are working closely with the U.S. government to get a 1-year-old boy who was separated from his dad after crossing the border from Mexico back to his home country.

Johan went before an immigration judge last week in a case that sparked international outrage.

An official with the consulate says Johan could be flying home within the next few days. The boy took his first steps at a shelter for immigrant children about two weeks ago.

Johan was granted an order for voluntary departure by a U.S. immigration judge so that authorities can fly him back to Honduras. The immigration judge who oversaw his case last week said he was embarrassed to even ask about what the boy could understand about the proceeding.

Johan and his father arrived in the U.S. in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Friday, July 13 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 13:19:00 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:44:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>

  • FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

    FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

    Friday, July 13 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:39:18 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:43 GMT
    (Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...
    US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
    US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly