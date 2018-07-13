Wife of late UAW official sentenced in corruption probe

DETROIT (AP) - The wife of a late union official has been sentenced to 18 months in prison as part of a federal corruption investigation at a training center run by Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers.
A federal judge on Friday also ordered 54-year-old Monica Morgan to serve a year of supervised release and pay a $25,000 fine.
Morgan was married to General Holiefield, who was a UAW vice president before his 2015 death. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to a tax crime. She owes $191,000 in restitution.
Former Fiat Chrysler labor negotiator Al Iacobelli admits he spent more than $1.5 million in cash and gifts on high-ranking UAW members, including Holiefield.
A $262,000 mortgage on Holiefield's home was paid off with training center money that came from Fiat Chrysler.
