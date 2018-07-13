The Latest: Ex- Arizona sheriff Arpaio duped by Baron Cohen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Ex- Arizona sheriff Arpaio duped by Baron Cohen

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, says he is among the political figures who were pr... (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix. Arpaio, now a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, says he is among the political figures who were pr...
(AP Photo). This combination photo shows former Alaska Gov. and Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 26, 2015, left, and former Alabama Chief Justice a... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows former Alaska Gov. and Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. on Feb. 26, 2015, left, and former Alabama Chief Justice a...
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Fairhope, Ala. The defeated Senate candidate is talking about a defamation suit after discovering ... (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Fairhope, Ala. The defeated Senate candidate is talking about a defamation suit after discovering ...

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on Sacha Baron Cohen duping celebrity politician (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he is among the political figures duped by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during interviews for his upcoming Showtime series.

The former sheriff of metro Phoenix and current U.S. Senate candidate says the comedian posed as a Finnish actor and wore a disguise during an October 2017 interview in Los Angeles. Arpaio said the producers told him the show was about the top 20 most famous people in the United States.

Arpaio, who is running for U.S. Senate, says he's not sure if he'd take any legal action. If he likes the interview, he says maybe he'll send a thank you note.

The show premieres Sunday.

__

10:07 a.m.

Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore is talking about a defamation suit after discovering that he too was duped by actor Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming television series.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Moore says he accepted an all-expenses trip to Washington in February after being told he'd receive an award for supporting Israel. He says he didn't know Cohen would mock Israel and scheme to humiliate him and other conservatives such as Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney.

"Who Is America?" premieres Sunday on Showtime.

Moore is suing four women who raised decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct during his Senate race. His statement Thursday says that if Showtime airs a defamatory attack on his character, he may have to defend his honor again.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:45:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>

  • Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Papa John's starts pulling founder's image from marketing

    Friday, July 13 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 13:19:00 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:44:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>

  • FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

    FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

    Friday, July 13 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:39:18 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:43 GMT
    (Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...
    US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
    US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly