Ex-employee criticizes investigation into top Globe editor

BOSTON (AP) - A former Boston Globe employee who accused the newspaper's top editor of sending her inappropriate text messages is criticizing an investigation that found he didn't violate the company's anti-harassment policy.

Former Boston.com writer and editor Hilary Sargent says in a statement issued Friday she's "incredibly disappointed" by the Globe's announcement it had cleared top editor Brian McGrory.

Globe officials said Thursday investigators hired by the newspaper found there were exchanges of a personal nature between the two but they were initiated and reciprocated by both of them and did not violate the anti-harassment policy. McGrory has denied harassing Sargent.

Sargent accuses the newspaper of seeking to protect McGrory and punish her for speaking out. She says "the Globe's journalists and readers deserve better and to know the truth."

