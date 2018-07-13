Greek court rules to extradite cybercrime suspect to France - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greek court rules to extradite cybercrime suspect to France

(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, police officers escort Alexander Vinnik, center, as they leave a courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. A Greek court has ruled Friday, July 13, 2018... (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, police officers escort Alexander Vinnik, center, as they leave a courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. A Greek court has ruled Friday, July 13, 2018...

By COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - A Greek court agreed Friday to extradite to France a Russian cybercrime suspect who also is wanted on criminal charges in the United States and Russia.

The court in the northern city of Thessaloniki ruled in favor of France's request for Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator who was arrested in Greece last year on a U.S.-issued international warrant.

Vinnik is appealing the decision, defense lawyer Ilias Spyrliadis said.

France is seeking the 38-year-old for alleged cybercrime, money laundering, membership in a criminal organization and extortion. The Greek Supreme Court earlier approved Vinnik's extradition to the U.S. to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using bitcoin.

French authorities accuse Vinnik of defrauding thousands of people worldwide, including about 100 French nationals, by launching cyberattacks through his bitcoin platform. They allege he used 20,643 bitcoins to launder around 133 million euros ($155 million.)

Vinnik has denied doing anything illegal. He remains jailed in Greece pending final decisions on his extradition.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities sent a new request this month for Vinnik's extradition Russia initially sought Vinnik on lesser fraud charges, and a Greek court ruled for his extradition to Russia based on the first request. The second request raises the amount of money allegedly involved in the cyberfraud there to 750 million rubles ($12 million.)

Spyrliadis said a European warrant ordinarily would take precedence over others, giving France first dibs on prosecuting Vinnik. But he said in practice, it'll be up to Greece's justice minister to decide where Vinnik ends up.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Stormy Daniels performs at 2nd Ohio club

    The Latest: Stormy Daniels performs at 2nd Ohio club

    Thursday, July 12 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-07-12 11:55:01 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:13:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
    Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>

  • A day after arrest, Stormy Daniels dances but doesn't touch

    A day after arrest, Stormy Daniels dances but doesn't touch

    Friday, July 13 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-07-13 12:02:59 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:13:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
    Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
    Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder from marketing

    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder from marketing

    Friday, July 13 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-13 13:19:00 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:12:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly