Global shares mostly higher as jitters over trade ease

By YOUKYUNG LEE

AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Global shares are mostly higher, rebounding from jitters over the U.S.-China trade disputes for a second straight day.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent to 7,693.11 and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent to 5,429.49. Germany's DAX gained 0.4 percent to 12,540.36. Futures augured a lukewarm start on Wall Street with S&P futures down 0.1 percent and Dow futures almost unchanged.

ASIA'S DAY: Asian markets finished mostly higher led by Japan, where the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.9 percent to 22,597.35, helped by a weakening in the yen against the U.S. dollar in a boon to blue chip manufacturers. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.1 percent to 2,310.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent to 28,525.44. But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 2,831.18. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 was flat at 6,268.40. Stocks in Singapore, Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets finished higher.

CHINA TRADE DATA: China's June trade grew by double digits amid mounting tension with Washington but Beijing warned its exporters face "rising instabilities and uncertainties." Exports rose 11.3 percent over a year earlier to $216.7 billion, down from May's 12.6 percent growth, customs data showed Friday. Imports expanded by 14.1 percent to $175.1 billion, down from the previous month's 26 percent.

US-CHINA TRADE: China has yet to give details on what kind of "firm and forceful measures" it would use to respond to the fresh round of potential tariff hikes on $200 billion of goods announced by the U.S. on Tuesday. But Beijing stepped up pressure on Washington by suggesting that U.S. companies lobby American leaders. The U.S. and China are yet to resume negotiations over the dispute that led to tariff hikes on each other's goods.

ANALYST'S TAKE: Despite the recent escalation in trade battles, "the sky hasn't fallen just yet as optimism crept back into the market," said Stephen Innes, OANDA's head of trading in Asia Pacific region. "The broader market continues to remain in wait and see mode for further details on how China might retaliate on trade."

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 40 cents to $69.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dipped 0.1 percent to settle at $70.33 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gave up $1.01 cents to $73.44 per barrel in London. It finished 1.4 percent higher at $74.45 per barrel on Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar was trading at 112.51 yen, nearly unchanged from its finish on Thursday. The euro fell to $1.1632 from $1.1672.

