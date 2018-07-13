Minister: Ex-Iowa Gov. Ray hoped legacy would inspire others

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members carry the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray before a ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). An Honor Guard member stands next to the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray before before a ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Bill Daniel, File). FILE - In a Jan. 12, 1982 file photo, Iowa Governor Robert Ray, left, enjoys a light moment at the Statehouse podium with Lt. Governor Terry Branstad after the Condition of the State speech. Former longtime Iowa Gov. Rober...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Mourners stand in front of a portrait of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members stand over the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial service, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

By SCOTT STEWART

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Former Iowa Gov. Robert D. Ray's legacy as a savior to many Vietnam War refugees and as a political centrist who might have a tough time being elected today was remembered Friday at a funeral in the church where he met his wife.

As Iowa residents of all political stripes recall the Republican governor's 14-year bipartisan legacy, many say the qualities that made Ray so respected and effective would largely disqualify him as a politician today, reflecting dramatic changes in state and national politics in the 35 years since he left office.

"I find it hard to think that, in either party, that Bob Ray would be welcome," Kenneth Quinn, president of the World Food Price Foundation and a former U.S. ambassador to Cambodia who worked on refugee resettlements as a member of the Ray administration, said ahead of Friday's funeral.

Plenty of people welcome a political leader modeled off Ray, Quinn said, but such a politician couldn't advance through either party's nominating process. He said that's one reason Ray's death has prompted such an outpouring of respect and affection for the governor, who was first elected in 1968. Ray died Sunday at age 89.

"There's a lot of people in both parties who together would find someone like Bob Ray very attractive," Quinn said.

The Rev. Bill Spangler-Dunning, regional minister and president of the Christian Church in the Upper Midwest, officiated the funeral at First Christian Church in Des Moines, not far from Ray's childhood home. He said Ray hoped his legacy would inspire others to action.

"I heard only yesterday that some say that they don't make leaders like him anymore," he said. "I think, to the contrary, he hoped and I daresay believed that they do. They're just sitting in pews waiting to be inspired to rise. May you rise soon and change the world like he did."

A day earlier, Ray became the first Iowa official to lie in state at the Capitol in over six decades - since Gov. William S. Beardsley died in office in 1954.

Ray and his state were catapulted to national prominence in 1974, when he broke with other governors and encouraged Tai Dam refugees and later other Vietnam War refugees to move to Iowa. He did so despite concerns among some of his constituents that the refugees - who entered the U.S. legally with the support of the federal government - would take jobs and other resources away from existing Iowa residents.

Ray defended the resettlements on moral grounds in a 1979 speech in St. Louis, invoking the memory of the United States refusing asylum in 1939 for Jews fleeing Nazi Germany . He also described his experience watching people die around him in a Cambodian refugee camp.

"If we don't have the heart, or the spirit, to save human lives, then how can we be expected to help those whose lives are already assured?" Ray asked.

Som Baccam, a Democratic community leader who knew Ray well after coming to Iowa in 1975 as a refugee from Laos, said Ray is regarded as a savior by many in the state's Southeast Asian community. She said he was fair-minded with a "bipartisan heart" that could bring people together.

At the funeral, Quinn described visiting a refugee camp in Thailand where they were taken to a hut displaying an Iowa Department of Transportation highway map.

"Gov. Bob Ray had made the shape of our state the symbol of hope to people 12,000 miles away," Quinn said.

David Oman, Ray's onetime chief of staff, said in an interview that Ray sought to win votes from Democrats and independents as governor, not just his Republican base. He hopes future campaigns will be successful by returning to Ray's bipartisan approach.

Under Ray's leadership, Republicans who controlled the Legislature adopted several laws that would have been less striking coming from a Democratic administration, including substantially increasing how much the state funds public schools and implementing collective bargaining rights for public employees.

"People tell us anecdotally and by poll that they want clear, differentiated leaders who reach out across party lines and just solve problems," Oman said. "That defines who Bob Ray was."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.