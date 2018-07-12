China's June trade with North Korea falls by more than half

BEIJING (AP) - China's imports from North Korea plunged 92.6 percent in June compared with a year earlier under U.N. sanctions imposed to stop Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, the customs agency said Friday.
Exports of Chinese oil and other goods to the North fell 40.6 percent, a customs agency spokesman, Huang Songping, said at a news conference. He gave no financial totals.
The trade curbs have remained in place despite diplomatic contacts including U.S. President Donald Trump's June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang this month, said sanctions wouldn't be lifted until Kim follows through on his pledge to scrap its nuclear weapons.
China provides nearly all of the isolated North's trade and energy supplies. Beijing has imposed limits on oil exports and sharply reduced North Korean revenue by banning purchases of its textiles, seafood and coal.
Beijing was long Pyongyang's diplomatic protector but has supported the U.N. sanctions out of frustration at what Chinese leaders see as their neighbor's increasingly reckless behavior.
Beijing also ordered North Korean-owned restaurants and other businesses in China, an important revenue source, to close.
In the first six months of the year, Chinese imports fell 88.7 percent from the same period of 2017 to 690 million yuan ($103 million), according to Huang. Exports declined 43.1 percent to 6.4 billion yuan ($960 million).
Huang said Chinese exports to the North have declined for 11 straight months, while imports have declined for 10 months.
Beijing has "consistently implemented" the U.N. trade curbs, Huang said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.More >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themMore >>
Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from themMore >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.More >>
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittMore >>
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott PruittMore >>
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomMore >>
The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroomMore >>
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summitMore >>
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooMore >>
A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield ZooMore >>