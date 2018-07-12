Multiple people injured in Colorado school bus crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Multiple people injured in Colorado school bus crash

HUDSON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

The Denver Post reports the Greeley-Evans School District bus was headed back from an amusement park in Denver when it hit a truck Thursday afternoon near the small town of Hudson. District spokesman Casey Pearson says the students were from Greeley Central and North Ridge high schools.

He did not know how many adult chaperones were on the bus.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they had received reports of multiple injuries, and the Colorado State Patrol said some are serious. No other information has been released.

Hudson is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

    •   
