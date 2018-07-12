St. Helena officials warn residents of cat infected with rabies

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about rabies (Source: Facebook) ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch our for rabies.
They say someone got exposed to the deadly virus through a cat in the Pine Grove area. They believe the cat may have gotten the virus from a raccoon or bat bite.
Deputies say to never approach wildlife, vaccinate your pets, and report any sick or injured animals to animal control. Call 225-222-4413 ext. 230 to report a case.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.