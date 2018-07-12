St. Helena officials warn residents of cat infected with rabies

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to watch our for rabies.

They say someone got exposed to the deadly virus through a cat in the Pine Grove area. They believe the cat may have gotten the virus from a raccoon or bat bite.

Deputies say to never approach wildlife, vaccinate your pets, and report any sick or injured animals to animal control. Call 225-222-4413 ext. 230 to report a case.

