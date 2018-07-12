Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Federal prosecutors to focus on synthetic opioids

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted after being introduced by Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, before speaking on the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted after being introduced by Scott Murray, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, before speaking on the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks about the opioid and fentanyl crisis, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in eight states will pursue even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.

Sessions announced the new program Thursday in New Hampshire, which President Donald Trump has called a "drug-infested den." Under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, 10 districts in eight states will choose one county in which to prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.

Besides New Hampshire, the program will provide a new assistant U.S. attorney to districts in California, Kentucky, Maine, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. Sessions said it is modeled on a successful effort in Manatee County, Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case

    Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-12 18:24:50 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:33 GMT
    Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".More >>
    Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".More >>

  • Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

    Feinstein fights to deny Democratic rival official party nod

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:55:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:32 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.More >>

  • Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:29:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly