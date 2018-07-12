Fed Chair Powell says economy in 'good place' at moment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fed Chair Powell says economy in 'good place' at moment

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy is in a "good place" at the moment with low unemployment and inflation rising toward the Fed's optimal range. But he says rising trade tensions and higher tariffs could end up being a drag on growth.

In an interview for American Public Media's "Marketplace" radio program, Powell gave an upbeat assessment of the economy, in remarks signaling that the central bank's current pace of gradual interest rate increases should continue. The Fed has raised rates twice this year and is projecting two more rate hikes this this year.

Powell, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chairman, says he is not concerned about possible political pressure trying to influence the Fed's rate decisions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:34:46 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:34:23 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Cities grappling with how to deal with electric scooters

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-07-12 21:33:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly