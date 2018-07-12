FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA said Thursday, July 12, 2018, it plans to more aggressively fight the persistent medication shortages t...

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to more aggressively fight medication shortages that recently have led to rationing of some drugs and disrupted hospital operations.

The FDA said Thursday that it's forming a task force to find ways to improve the supply of crucial drugs. It's a new approach for the drug regulator, which has no control over companies. It generally can't act until drugmakers say shortages are imminent.

Many shortages involve low-profit generic pills and injections that are hospital workhorses, like antibiotics and painkillers. Many are made by only a few companies so when production problems occur, other drugmakers can't make up for the shortfall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying

    Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:30:58 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

  • Villanova campus ministry official charged with child porn

    Villanova campus ministry official charged with child porn

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:30:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:30:56 GMT
    The FBI says a Villanova University campus ministry official used an instant messaging app to send pornographic images of a toddler to others.More >>
    The FBI says a Villanova University campus ministry official used an instant messaging app to send pornographic images of a toddler to others.More >>

  • Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:30:51 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly