FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FDA to more aggressively tackle disruptive drug shortages

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration wants to more aggressively fight medication shortages that recently have led to rationing of some drugs and disrupted hospital operations.

The FDA said Thursday that it's forming a task force to find ways to improve the supply of crucial drugs. It's a new approach for the drug regulator, which has no control over companies. It generally can't act until drugmakers say shortages are imminent.

Many shortages involve low-profit generic pills and injections that are hospital workhorses, like antibiotics and painkillers. Many are made by only a few companies so when production problems occur, other drugmakers can't make up for the shortfall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada execution delayed indefinitely after ruling on drug

    Nevada execution delayed indefinitely after ruling on drug

    Thursday, July 12 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 06:23:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:30:01 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

    A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

    More >>

    A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

    More >>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:29:54 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>

  • Sparse details on Iowa plans that bypass Obama's health law

    Sparse details on Iowa plans that bypass Obama's health law

    Thursday, July 12 2018 11:26 AM EDT2018-07-12 15:26:20 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:29:48 GMT
    (Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...
    An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care...More >>
    An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly