Make backpack safety a priority this school year

The first day of school is less than one month away and for parents, it’s already time to start thinking about getting organized and re-establishing daily routines.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
A big part of getting ready to go back includes buying school supplies and the perfect backpack. Unfortunately, all too often children struggle to put on their backpack, or they are bent forward or arching their back while carrying it.
“Did you know that carrying too much weight in a backpack, or wearing it the wrong way, can cause a lot of problems for kids such as backaches, neck and shoulder pain, tingling, numbness and weakness in the arms and hands?” said Ochsner primary care physician Yolonda Webb, M.D. “It can also weaken muscles and hurt their posture in the short and long term.”
OCHSNER HEALTH CENTER
Ochsner Health Center shared several tips for parents and students to understand the risks of overloading a backpack, suggesting a good rule of thumb is to never load a backpack more than 15% of the student's total body weight. That means for a 100-lb. student, the fully loaded pack shouldn’t weigh more than 15 lbs.
Ochsner suggests you should persuade your child to use their locker frequently throughout the day instead of carrying the entire days’ worth of books in their backpack. Above all, urge your child to tell you if they are in pain. In case of injury, seek immediate medical care.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or scheduled an appointment online.
Backpacks come in a variety of sizes for different ages and choosing the right one for your child can be overwhelming. Here are some tips to picking the best backpack for your child.
FINDING THE BEST BACKPACK
How to wear the backpack correctly and the relationship between proper wearing and injury prevention should be the focus.
HOW TO PROPERLY WEAR A BACKPACK
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.