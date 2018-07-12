Officials issue warning after human exposed to rabies

One south Louisiana community is being warned to watch out for rabies.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office reported a human was exposed to the deadly virus through a cat in the Pine Grove area.

Investigators believe the cat may have contracted rabies from a raccoon or bat bite, but they're still conducting tests.

Deputies are warning people to never approach wildlife, always vaccinate their pets, and report any sick or injured animals to animal control.

