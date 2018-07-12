Uber to give Czech authorities details for tax purposes

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber has signed an agreement with the Czech government to give the Finance Ministry details about the busine...

PRAGUE (AP) - Uber is to give the Czech Republic's finance ministry information on its drivers' activities so the proper amount of tax is paid.

According to the deal signed Thursday, the ride-hailing service also agreed that as of October its new drivers will join an electronic reporting system introduced by the local authorities.

Initially, the agreement will be effective for a year. Uber will then assess its functioning.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova says she hopes the deal could also help calm down tensions between Uber and traditional taxi services.

