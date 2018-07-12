Uber to give Czech authorities details for tax purposes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber to give Czech authorities details for tax purposes

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco.

PRAGUE (AP) - Uber is to give the Czech Republic's finance ministry information on its drivers' activities so the proper amount of tax is paid.

According to the deal signed Thursday, the ride-hailing service also agreed that as of October its new drivers will join an electronic reporting system introduced by the local authorities.

Initially, the agreement will be effective for a year. Uber will then assess its functioning.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova says she hopes the deal could also help calm down tensions between Uber and traditional taxi services.

