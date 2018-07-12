Moon vows to increase trade with Singapore, Southeast Asia

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). An honor guard stands at ease as they await for the arrival of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, third from left, and South Korea President Moon Jae-in, third from right, attend a meeting with their respective delegations at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thu...

(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, second from right, talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three...

(Wallace Woon/Pool Photo via AP). South Korea President Moon Jae-in, left, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a press conference at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Moon is on a three-day visit to Sin...

SINGAPORE (AP) - South Korea's president has pledged to increase trade with Singapore as part of a strategy to raise its economic influence in the region.

President Moon Jae-in says the two countries agreed to "invigorate mutual investment" by significantly increasing the trade volume, which is currently at $20 billion.

He says: "We will spare no effort to ensure that the companies of our two countries will be able to do joint projects and make joint inroads into third countries together."

The push is in line with the country's "New Southern Policy," which aims to strengthen its relationships with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Moon is on his first state visit to Singapore until Friday.

