South Korea's central bank cuts outlook on trade battle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

South Korea's central bank cuts outlook on trade battle

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's central bank cut its forecast on the country's economy Thursday, citing mounting uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade battle.

The Bank of Korea said it lowered its growth outlook on Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.9 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 3 percent growth.

The bank said the spiraling trade battles between the world's two largest economies increased potential risks to South Korea.

"Uncertainties in growth path are higher than ever and the major source of the uncertainties is global trade conflicts," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference. "At first we thought the trade conflicts among major economies would not grow further, but as they deepen day by day, now it's very difficult to tell where they're headed to."

If the U.S. delivers on threats such as imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports and imported vehicles, impact on South Korea's exports will not be small, Lee said.

Worse-than-expected job rates and slower capital expenditure also contributed to the central bank's downward growth revision.

South Korea's growth is expected to further slow in 2019. The Bank of Korea said that the economy is likely to grow 2.8 percent next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:52:03 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:51:48 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

  • Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:53 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:45:57 GMT
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly