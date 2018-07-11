High blood pressure threatens aging brain, study says

Here's yet another reason to get your blood pressure under control: High blood pressure later in life may contribute to blood vessel blockages and tangles linked to Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests.More >>
Here's yet another reason to get your blood pressure under control: High blood pressure later in life may contribute to blood vessel blockages and tangles linked to Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests.More >>
There's another study suggesting that the vitamin and mineral supplements bought by millions of Americans do nothing to stave off heart disease.More >>
There's another study suggesting that the vitamin and mineral supplements bought by millions of Americans do nothing to stave off heart disease.More >>
Stick or spray-on sunscreens are essential tools against skin cancer, but it's important to use them the right way, a dermatologist says.More >>
Stick or spray-on sunscreens are essential tools against skin cancer, but it's important to use them the right way, a dermatologist says.More >>
Following a blood shortage triggered by the Fourth of July holiday week, the American Red Cross on Monday called for donations of all blood types, but especially type O.More >>
Following a blood shortage triggered by the Fourth of July holiday week, the American Red Cross on Monday called for donations of all blood types, but especially type O.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.More >>
An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.