BRPD offering women’s self defense class

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering an Equalizer Women's Self Defense class at the BRPD Training Academy.
The training academy is located at 9000 Airline Hwy. Each session will be held from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Session 1 - Tuesday, Mar. 26
- Session 2 - Thursday, Mar. 28
- Session 3 - Tuesday, Apr. 2
- Session 4 - Thursday, Apr. 4
The class is free and open to all women over the age of 13. Participants should wear comfortable clothing suitable for physical activity.
The class covers facts about violence against women, how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, headlock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defenses, and group escapes. Participants must attend all four sessions to become certified. Click here to register.
Space is limited, so register early.
