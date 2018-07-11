8 protesters arrested at ICE facility in Portland, Oregon - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

8 protesters arrested at ICE facility in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Federal officers arrested eight protesters as tensions flared again at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the division responsible for protecting federal buildings, says protesters tossed items at officers Wednesday after ignoring warnings to stop blocking the driveway. He says officers deployed pepper spray to keep demonstrators back and protect the officers who were making arrests.

Sperling says the protesters face a variety of charges, such as failure to comply and obstruction.

The activists who have been protesting since June 17 want to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Officers made three arrests Monday.

