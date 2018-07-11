Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Lamborghini erupted in flames at a suburban St. Louis gas station after a minivan driver pulled away from a gas pump with the nozzle still attached.

Kirkwood Police Det. Bob Bruhy says a valve is supposed to shut off when that happens, but instead fuel sprayed into the Huracan Performante's engine, causing the blue Italian supercar to ignite Saturday. He says it was "completely an accident" and no one was charged.

Parker Gelber wrote in a Facebook post that he was driving a red Lamborghini and his friend the blue one when they stopped for gas. His friend was getting water when the fire started. Another bystander captured the moments leading up to the blaze on a video that's been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Lawyer: Stormy Daniels' arrest was part of sting operation

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:48:53 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying

    Thursday, July 12 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-12 10:19:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:48:38 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

    The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

    More >>

  • Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:23:53 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-12 14:45:57 GMT
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly