Whitney Houston's mom expresses 'shock' over abuse claims

NEW YORK (AP) - Whitney Houston's mother says allegations that her superstar daughter and her son were molested by her niece, Dee Dee Warwick, are "unfathomable."

In a statement to People magazine on behalf of herself and niece, singer Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston revealed they first learned of the claims two days before the documentary "Whitney" premiered in May.

In the film, Whitney Houston's longtime assistant said the singer told her that cousin Dee Dee Warwick molested her as a child and Whitney's oldest brother also claimed he, too, was molested.

In the statement, Cissy Houston says Dee Dee Warwick may have had her "personal challenges," but the idea that she would have molested her children is "overwhelming and unfathomable."

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008. Whitney Houston died in 2012.

This story has been corrected to show Dionne Warwick is Cissy Houston's niece, not sister.

