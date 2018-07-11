China vows retaliation for latest US tariff threat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China vows retaliation for latest US tariff threat

BEIJING (AP) - China slammed the latest U.S. tariff threat as a "totally unacceptable" escalation of their trade battle and vowed Wednesday to protect its "core interests."

The Commerce Ministry gave no details of possible retaliation but Beijing earlier threatened "comprehensive measures." That prompted fears it might go beyond matching Washington's duty increases by disrupting operations for U.S. companies in China.

The spiraling conflict over U.S. complaints about Chinese technology policy has prompted warnings it might chill global economic growth. Washington accuses Beijing of stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology and worries plans for state-led development of Chinese champions in robots and other fields might erode American industrial leadership.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office announced a $200 billion list of Chinese goods for possible 10 percent tariffs including fish, apples and burglar alarms. It said that was in response to Beijing's failure to change its policies and to retaliate for last week's U.S. tariff hike by increasing its own duties on American goods.

"It is totally unacceptable for American side to publish a tariff list in a way that is accelerating and escalating," said a Commerce Ministry statement. "To protect the core interests of the nation and its people, the Chinese government will be forced to impose necessary countermeasures."

On Friday, Washington imposed additional 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of imports from China including medical equipment, electronics and factory machinery. Beijing responded by imposing similar charges on the same amount of American imports including soybeans and orange juice.

___

Chinese Ministry of Commerce (in Chinese): www.mofcom.gov.cn

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drug company's lawsuit could derail Nevada execution

    Drug company's lawsuit could derail Nevada execution

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:07:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 1:55 AM EDT2018-07-11 05:55:31 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-07-10 15:02:38 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:01 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:01:35 GMT
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Officers describe faint whimper, finding abandoned infant

    Officers describe faint whimper, finding abandoned infant

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-10 06:39:02 GMT
    Wednesday, July 11 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-07-11 06:00:50 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly