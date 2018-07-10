Explosion rocks Wisconsin town; at least some hurt

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A major fire has broken out with a massive plume of smoke after a loud boom was heard in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Firefighters from Sun Prairie and surrounding communities are responding to the blaze.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin said several people were taken to hospitals Monday after an explosion and fire in a suburb of Madison. No deaths were immediately reported.

Sun Prairie, a community of about 30,000, was shaken by a blast about 7:15 p.m. that sent a large plume of smoke and flames rising from the downtown area.

Firefighters from Sun Prairie and surrounding communities were responding to the blaze. Paul Logan, operations manager for the Dane County Sheriff's Office, said people were taken to hospitals but there were no deaths "at this point."

Logan said he had no other details.

Police in Sun Prairie didn't immediately respond to calls. Logan said the department had evacuated its communications center.

Police blocked off downtown streets from traffic and onlookers. The area has several businesses including bars and restaurants.

Steve Owen, 60, who owns Sun City Cyclery and Skates in downtown Sun Prairie, said he saw firefighters and police officers on the street and then the explosion happened. He said the building across from his shop "literally lifted up."

He said the force of the blast knocked him back in his chair and that he ran outside and saw a ball of fire.

"People were scrambling," said Owen, who lives above his shop.

Jill Thompson, 56, who lives about two blocks from where the blast occurred, said, "It shook the whole building. I thought someone had hit the building with their vehicle. We seen the smoke immediately."

The area is about half a block from City Hall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.