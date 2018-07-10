Man faces charges in 2 road rage highway shootings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man faces charges in 2 road rage highway shootings

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) - Two separate road rage highway shootings have led to an arrest by Rhode Island State Police.

Twenty-four-year-old Anthony Jackson of Providence has been arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, drive-by shootings and discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The first shooting had been on July 25, 2017, when an SUV driver fired several shots at another car on Route 146. The second happened on Oct. 29, 2017, when the driver of a similar SUV fired at another car in Providence. In both cases, no one was injured.

An investigation has found the bullets were fired from the same weapon.

Jackson will be arraigned on Wednesday.

An attorney for Jackson could not be immediately identified.

