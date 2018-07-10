US proposes tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US proposes tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is readying tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports, ranging from burglar alarms to mackerel.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative published the list of more than 6,031 product lines Tuesday and proposed 10 percent tariffs on them. The office will hear public comments on the plan and will reach a decision after Aug. 31, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The move, which was expected, escalates a trade war with China. Last Friday, the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing responded by hitting the same amount of U.S. imports.

The United States complains that China uses predatory practices, including outright cybertheft, in a push to challenge American technological dominance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opponents sue to nix ballot measure to split California in 3

    Opponents sue to nix ballot measure to split California in 3

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:53:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:52:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalis...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalis...
    Opponents of initiative to divide California in 3 ask state Supreme Court to pull measure from ballot.More >>
    Opponents of initiative to divide California in 3 ask state Supreme Court to pull measure from ballot.More >>

  • Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:52:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Kids play, learn in Utah church as family fights for asylum

    Kids play, learn in Utah church as family fights for asylum

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:51:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...
    A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.More >>
    A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly