Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint

DERBY, Conn. (AP) - A complaint of racial profiling at a fireworks show has sparked an investigation of a group of Connecticut police officers.

The New Haven Register reports several Derby officers are a part of the probe that began with a complaint filed on July 5 by a woman about an alleged occurrence of racial profiling at the annual fireworks show in the area.

According to a WTNH broadcast, the woman is a 16-year-old's mother who says her son witnessed officers racially profiling a group of people.

Police say the teen gave them a detailed statement about what happened and provided low-resolution cellphone videos.

Police Chief Gerald Narowski says the department will begin a formal investigation.

There is no further information about how many officers were involved or their identities.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crews gaining on huge Nevada wildfire visible from space

    Crews gaining on huge Nevada wildfire visible from space

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:59:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:04:08 GMT
    More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that...More >>
    More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that it's now visible from space.More >>

  • Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit

    Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:22:54 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:04:07 GMT
    The daughter of a 68-year-old woman suffering from congestive heart failure who died last week after her electricity was turned off says a utility company representative was told about her condition in June.More >>
    The daughter of a 68-year-old woman suffering from congestive heart failure who died last week after her electricity was turned off says a utility company representative was told about her condition in June.More >>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:52:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:02:14 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly