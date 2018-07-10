Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint

DERBY, Conn. (AP) - A complaint of racial profiling at a fireworks show has sparked an investigation of a group of Connecticut police officers.

The New Haven Register reports several Derby officers are a part of the probe that began with a complaint filed on July 5 by a woman about an alleged occurrence of racial profiling at the annual fireworks show in the area.

According to a WTNH broadcast, the woman is a 16-year-old's mother who says her son witnessed officers racially profiling a group of people.

Police say the teen gave them a detailed statement about what happened and provided low-resolution cellphone videos.

Police Chief Gerald Narowski says the department will begin a formal investigation.

There is no further information about how many officers were involved or their identities.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:52:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:00:21 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>

  • Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:03:26 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:59:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>

  • Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Lawsuits alleging Roundup caused cancer can move forward

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:59:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017, file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer asked a San Francisco jury...
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    A U.S. judge in San Francisco says evidence seems weak that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer, but experts can still make that claim at trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly