Police under investigation due to racial profiling complaint

DERBY, Conn. (AP) - A complaint of racial profiling at a fireworks show has sparked an investigation of a group of Connecticut police officers.
The New Haven Register reports several Derby officers are a part of the probe that began with a complaint filed on July 5 by a woman about an alleged occurrence of racial profiling at the annual fireworks show in the area.
According to a WTNH broadcast, the woman is a 16-year-old's mother who says her son witnessed officers racially profiling a group of people.
Police say the teen gave them a detailed statement about what happened and provided low-resolution cellphone videos.
Police Chief Gerald Narowski says the department will begin a formal investigation.
There is no further information about how many officers were involved or their identities.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
