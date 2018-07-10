Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Daughter: Utility rep told about mom's illness in June visit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The daughter of a 68-year-old woman who died last week after her electricity was turned off says a utility company representative was told about her medical condition in June.

Desiree Washington says the representative from Public Service Enterprise Group visited her mother's house to seek payment of an unpaid utility bill.

Linda Daniels suffered from congestive heart failure and was in hospice care. She relied on an electric oxygen tank to breathe.

She died last Thursday, hours after the electricity was turned off.

The utility company has said it wasn't aware of her medical issues.

It said this week that it made dozens of efforts to contact Daniels about her bill since the beginning of the year, before shutting off service.

