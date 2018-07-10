Coast Guard: All 11 rescued from crashed plane in Alaska - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coast Guard: All 11 rescued from crashed plane in Alaska

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - All 11 people aboard a plane that crashed Tuesday have been rescued in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska, officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter located the crash site and hoisted the pilot and passengers to safety, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Charly Hengen said.

"This could have been bad," she said. "Thankfully, it was a good outcome. Even though these people did sustain some injuries, we are very thankful that all are alive and that we were able to get to them quickly even with the weather conditions."

The people were taken to a staging area with emergency personnel onsite. The Coast Guard, in a release, said all on board were reported to have received minor injuries but otherwise were in good condition. It provided no further detail on injuries.

"We had, I don't know how many, but I think probably every ambulance in town" responded, said Chris John, an incident commander with the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Mischa Chernick, a spokeswoman for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center, said all 11 individuals from the plane were brought to the hospital and being assessed.

Hengen said there was roughly one-quarter mile of visibility as crews searched for the crash site about 40 miles (63 kilometers) southwest of Ketchikan. The downed aircraft had an emergency locator that aided rescue efforts.

The crash site was located at an elevation of about 2,000 feet on the side of a mountain.

Preliminary information suggests the float-equipped de Havilland Otter aircraft was in rocky, tree-covered terrain, said Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska.

The plane, which had taken off from Prince of Wales Island, was bound for Ketchikan, said Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers.

The heavily forested Prince of Wales Island near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle is the fourth-largest island in the U.S. At 2,577 square miles (6,675 square kilometers), it's larger than Delaware.

Prince of Wales Island is part of the Tongass National Forest and home to a handful of small communities. Residents can travel to Ketchikan by ferry or scheduled commuter flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drug company's lawsuit could derail Nevada execution

    Drug company's lawsuit could derail Nevada execution

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:07:48 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:39:20 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP). This undated Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old man in Las Vegas, and was convicted...
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>
    The convicted Nevada inmate slated to die by a three-drug lethal injection combination never before used in the U.S. has said repeatedly he wants his sentence carried out and he doesn't care about pain and suffering.More >>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:52:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:25:59 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>

  • Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Emotions high as Kavanaugh begins fight for confirmation

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-07-11 00:25:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly