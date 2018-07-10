Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Preliminary reports indicate there were no fatalities after a plane crashed in mountainous terrain in southeast Alaska, authorities said Tuesday.

Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers, said the pilot reported there were injuries but no deaths among the 11 on board after the crash on Prince of Wales Island. Details on the injuries were not immediately known.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on social media that the plane was reported down about 40 miles (63 kilometers) southwest of Ketchikan.

The Coast Guard said helicopter crews were searching for the plane and volunteer rescue teams with emergency medical personnel were standing by to help. The Coast Guard said the extent of the injuries to people on board was not immediately known.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska said preliminary information suggests that the float-equipped de Havilland Otter aircraft was in rocky, tree-covered terrain.

DeSpain said the plane, which had taken off from Prince of Wales Island, was bound for Ketchikan.

The heavily-forested island near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle, is the fourth largest island in the United States. At 2,577 square miles (6,675 square kilometers), it's larger than Delaware.

Prince of Wales Island is part of the Tongass National Forest and home to a handful of small communities. Residents can travel to Ketchikan by ferry or scheduled commuter flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

    Authorities: No reports of deaths after Alaska plane crash

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:01:33 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:04:18 GMT
    Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.More >>
    Authorities say no deaths have been reported after a plane believed to be carrying 11 people crashed in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska.More >>

  • Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Court nominee Kavanaugh begins making his case to senators

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-07-10 04:36:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:04:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

    With Democrats determined to vigorously oppose Trump's choice, the Senate confirmation battle is expected to dominate the months leading up to November's midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

    Honduran woman vows to fight for asylum from Utah church

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-07-10 18:38:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:03:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this May 18, 2018 photo, Vicky Chavez plays with her daughter Issabella within the walls of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Chavez, a Honduran woman who came to the U.S. four years ago seeking asylum from an ab...
    A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.More >>
    A Honduran woman who has been taking sanctuary with her two daughters in a Utah church for the past six months is vowing to keep fighting for asylum.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly