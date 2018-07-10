Coast Guard: All 11 rescued from crashed plane in Alaska - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coast Guard: All 11 rescued from crashed plane in Alaska

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - All 11 people aboard a plane that crashed Tuesday have been rescued in mountainous terrain on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska, officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter located the crash site and hoisted the pilot and passengers to safety, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Charly Hengen said.

"This could have been bad," Hengen said. "Thankfully, it was a good outcome. Even though these people did sustain some injuries, we are very thankful that all are alive and that we were able to get to them quickly even with the weather conditions."

She did not have further details on injuries. The people were taken to a staging area with emergency personnel onsite.

Hengen said there was roughly one-quarter mile of visibility as crews searched for the crash site about 40 miles (63 kilometers) southwest of Ketchikan. The downed aircraft had an emergency locator that aided rescue efforts.

The crash site was located at an elevation of about 2,000 feet on the side of a mountain.

Preliminary information suggests the float-equipped de Havilland Otter aircraft was in rocky, tree-covered terrain, said Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska.

The plane, which had taken off from Prince of Wales Island, was bound for Ketchikan, said Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the Alaska State Troopers.

The heavily forested Prince of Wales Island near the southern tip of the Alaska Panhandle is the fourth-largest island in the U.S. At 2,577 square miles (6,675 square kilometers), it's larger than Delaware.

Prince of Wales Island is part of the Tongass National Forest and home to a handful of small communities. Residents can travel to Ketchikan by ferry or scheduled commuter flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crews gaining on huge Nevada wildfire visible from space

    Crews gaining on huge Nevada wildfire visible from space

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:59:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:02:17 GMT
    More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that...More >>
    More than 600 firefighters slowed the progress Tuesday of a massive wildfire in a remote part of northern Nevada that poses no immediate threat to any populated areas but is generating so much heat and smoke that it's now visible from space.More >>

  • Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Marketing firm to pay more than $24M in soccer bribery case

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-07-10 21:52:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:02:14 GMT
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>
    A Florida-based unit of a Spanish sports media group must pay a hefty penalty after pleading guilty to bribing Latin American soccer officials.More >>

  • Opponents sue to nix ballot measure to split California in 3

    Opponents sue to nix ballot measure to split California in 3

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-10 17:53:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-07-10 23:02:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalis...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalis...
    Opponents of initiative to divide California in 3 ask state Supreme Court to pull measure from ballot.More >>
    Opponents of initiative to divide California in 3 ask state Supreme Court to pull measure from ballot.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly