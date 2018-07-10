WWII airman from Connecticut is buried at Arlington Cemetery

(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Wayne Brazeau, right, next to his wife Dorothy Brazeau, is handed the flag by 1st Sgt. Raymond Wrensch, left, during the burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., for Army Air...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). A horse drawn caisson carries the remains of Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., during his burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., whose plane was s...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). A horse drawn caisson carries the remains of Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., during his burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., whose plane was s...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). The U.S. flag is folded during the burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Arlington, Va., for Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, Conn., whose plane was shot down over Fra...

By The Associated Press



A U.S. service member killed during World War II when his plane was shot down over France has been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty of Winsted, Connecticut, was 22 when his B-26 Marauder with a crew of eight crashed in 1944.

His remains were identified by scientists using DNA analysis and on Tuesday he received a burial with full military honors at the cemetery outside Washington, D.C.

A horse-drawn wagon carried his remains to the burial site at the service attended by over a dozen relatives from Connecticut, Georgia and Illinois. The flag from the casket was presented to Canty's nephew, 78-year-old Wayne Brazeau, of Moultrie, Georgia.

