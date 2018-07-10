WWII airman from Connecticut is buried at Arlington Cemetery - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WWII airman from Connecticut is buried at Arlington Cemetery

By The Associated Press

A U.S. service member killed during World War II when his plane was shot down over France has been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty of Winsted, Connecticut, was 22 when his B-26 Marauder with a crew of eight crashed in 1944.

His remains were identified by scientists using DNA analysis and on Tuesday he received a burial with full military honors at the cemetery outside Washington, D.C.

A horse-drawn wagon carried his remains to the burial site at the service attended by over a dozen relatives from Connecticut, Georgia and Illinois. The flag from the casket was presented to Canty's nephew, 78-year-old Wayne Brazeau, of Moultrie, Georgia.

