Judge who denied Trump policy known for immigration rulings

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Trump administration's effort to detain migrant families together for long terms collided with a formidable obstacle in a Los Angeles judge.

Federal Judge Dolly Gee ruled against the administration's efforts Monday to modify a settlement in which she previously decided that immigrant children should be released as quickly as possible - even if held with their parents .

Gee is the first Chinese-American woman appointed to a federal trial court. She says her upbringing was shaped as the child of immigrants.

The president had blamed Gee for blocking efforts to reunite families who crossed the border illegally in detention after his previous policy of separating children from parents caused an uproar.

Gee says the effort was a "cynical attempt" to foist responsibility on her for the president's "ill-considered" action and Congress' failure to address the issue.

