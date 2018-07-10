Swedish fitness trend ‘plogging’ sweeps Mid City streets

Videos of ploggers are going viral on social media thanks to the new and unusual concept. It’s a combination of picking up litter and jogging.

Elifin Realty was the first company in Baton Rouge to bring this craze to the capital city. Elfin Reality will host their second Mid City Plogging night on Wednesday, July 11. Participants will meet at Superior Grill on Government Street at 6 p.m.

MID CITY PLOGGING

Wednesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Superior Grill

5435 Government St

Plogging originated in Sweden from the Swedish phrase ‘plocka up’ meaning to pick up, combined with the word jogging.

WHAT IS PLOGGING



According to some ploggers, you can expect to burn about 290 calories for a 30-minute plog while also taking care of the environment.

Mathew Laborde, President and CEO of Elfin Realty, launched this event to cut back on litter and debris on the busy streets of Baton Rouge.

Laborde will chat live with WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook Group at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, just hours before plogging night kicks off. To join the group, CLICK HERE.

Elfin Realty plans to host a plogging event every month. Future plogging nights have yet to be scheduled.

Elfin Realty’s Mid City Plogging is sponsored by Southeastern Janitorial and TruBlue Water. Their goal is to make Baton Rouge better by picking up one piece of trash at a time.