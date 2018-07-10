Plogging event to sweep Mid City streets rescheduled

Videos of ploggers are going viral on social media thanks to the new and unusual concept. It’s a combination of picking up litter and jogging.

Elifin Realty was the first company in Baton Rouge to bring this craze to the capital city. Elifin Reality will host their second Mid City Plogging night on Wednesday, July 18. The event was rescheduled due to heavy rain last week. Participants will once again meet at Superior Grill on Government Street at 6 p.m.

PLOGGING WITH ELIFIN REALTY 2.0

Wednesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

Superior Grill

5435 Government St

Plogging originated in Sweden from the Swedish phrase ‘plocka up’ meaning to pick up, combined with the word jogging.

According to some ploggers, you can expect to burn about 290 calories for a 30-minute plog while also taking care of the environment.

Mathew Laborde, President and CEO of Elifin Realty, launched this event to cut back on litter and debris on the busy streets of Baton Rouge.

"It's a big workout. There's a lot of trash and you're constantly bending over to pick up the trash. Depending on what area you're in, it's more picking up than it is jogging but you're also helping make the city beautiful," said Laborde.

Laborde talked about his efforts to bring plogging to Baton Rouge on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook Group. To join the group, CLICK HERE.

"It attracts the people that want to get the exercise in but also those who want to get the city clean of litter," said Laborde.

Elifin Reality is offering a few incentives to draw in participants. "We'll have two awards. One award for most litter plogged by an individual and then my favorite award is for most unique piece of litter plogged," said Laborde. Their goal is to have as many 125 participants in this week's plog.

There are no rules for plogging, just go at your own pace. However, participants are encouraged to use common sense street safety. You're also encouraged to wear bright, reflective clothing.

Elifin Realty’s Mid City Plogging is sponsored by Southeastern Janitorial and TruBlue Water. Southeastern Janitorial will provide trash bags and gloves for participants.