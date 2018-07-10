BRPD hosts inaugural 'Kicking with the Badge' soccer camp

Those looking to learn soccer skills can do so by "Kicking with the Badge."

The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a free inaugural soccer camp.

Organizers said kids will learn soccer, receive mentoring, and learn new skills in a fun setting.

The camp is for kids ages 7 through 14. It will be held at 7500 Independence Boulevard on July 17 through July 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said registration is limited to the first 100 kids to sign up.

Applications can be picked up the BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway, BREC parks, and East Baton Rouge Parish libraries.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.