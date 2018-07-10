PepsiCo revenue is on the rise - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PepsiCo revenue is on the rise

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo, cans of Pepsi are displayed in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo, cans of Pepsi are displayed in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo a delivery man unloads cases of soft drinks from a Pepsi truck in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo a delivery man unloads cases of soft drinks from a Pepsi truck in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10.

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) - PepsiCo is reporting strong earnings for the second quarter and rising revenue.

The company earned $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were $1.61. That, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research, 10 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

Revenue at the Purchase, New York beverage and snack maker was $16.09 billion, up by 2.4 percent, but just shy of most projections.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share.

Shares PepsiCo Inc. rose 1 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at funeral

    Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at funeral

    Friday, July 6 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-06 19:24:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:43:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...
    Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.More >>
    Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.More >>

  • Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:04:28 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:43:38 GMT
    (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>

  • Management shift begins at US nuclear weapons lab

    Management shift begins at US nuclear weapons lab

    Monday, July 9 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 21:43:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:43:27 GMT
    The U.S. government has cleared the way for a new management team to begin taking over one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories.More >>
    The U.S. government has cleared the way for a new management team to begin taking over one of the nation's top nuclear weapons laboratories.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly