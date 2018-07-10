PepsiCo revenue is on the rise

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo a delivery man unloads cases of soft drinks from a Pepsi truck in New York. PepsiCo Inc. reports earns on Tuesday, July 10.

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) - PepsiCo is reporting strong earnings for the second quarter and rising revenue.

The company earned $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, per-share earnings were $1.61. That, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research, 10 cents better than Wall Street had expected.

Revenue at the Purchase, New York beverage and snack maker was $16.09 billion, up by 2.4 percent, but just shy of most projections.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share.

Shares PepsiCo Inc. rose 1 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

