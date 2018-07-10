UK prime minister fights to stop Cabinet exodus over Brexit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK prime minister fights to stop Cabinet exodus over Brexit

(Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP). In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives statement in the parliament Monday July 9, 2018. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned Monday, adding to divisions over Brexit that thre... (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP). In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives statement in the parliament Monday July 9, 2018. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned Monday, adding to divisions over Brexit that thre...
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE- In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned Monday July 9, 2018, amid Cabin... (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE- In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned Monday July 9, 2018, amid Cabin...

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has met with her Cabinet as she tries to restore government unity after the resignations of two top ministers over Brexit.

Tuesday's meeting comes after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis quit, saying May's plans for future relations with the European Union don't live up to their idea of Brexit.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers say May's plan for free trade and regulatory alignment with the bloc will stop Britain forging an independent economic course.

May's government is split between "Brexiteers" and a group that wants to stay close to the EU, Britain's biggest trading partner.

May replaced Johnson with loyal former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and gave Davis' job to ambitious minister Dominic Raab in a bid to shore up her authority.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baby found alive buried under debris in Montana woods

    Baby found alive buried under debris in Montana woods

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-10 06:39:02 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:41:55 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>
    A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is appearing in court on a child endangerment charge.More >>

  • Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:46:33 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:37 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:37:01 GMT
    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>

  • Ethics review sought as ex-coaches at Ohio St. defend Jordan

    Ethics review sought as ex-coaches at Ohio St. defend Jordan

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:13:53 GMT
    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-07-10 10:31:13 GMT

    A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

    More >>

    A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio even as former coaching colleagues defend him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly