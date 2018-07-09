Judge denies request to detain immigrant families together - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge denies request to detain immigrant families together

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from... (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A California federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration's efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities, calling it a "cynical attempt" to undo a longstanding court settlement.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said the federal government had failed to present new evidence to support revising a court order that limits the detention of children who crossed the border illegally.

The Department of Justice asked Gee to alter a 1997 settlement after the president reversed a policy of separating migrant children from their parents that caused an international uproar when the emotional scenes of families being split up were caught on camera. The government wanted to alter the settlement so it could detain families together long-term.

Gee called the government's request "a cynical attempt" to shift responsibility to the court "for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered executive action that have led to the current stalemate."

Gee said the government's had sought to "replow the same familiar territory" it had three years ago when she rejected a similar effort by the Obama administration. She said the application to change the agreement in the case named for lead plaintiff Jenny Flores was "procedurally improper and wholly without merit."

The Department of Justice was reviewing the ruling and did not say if it would appeal.

"We disagree with the court's ruling declining to amend the Flores Agreement to recognize the current crisis of families making the dangerous and unlawful journey across our southern border," spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement.

Children can be detained together if their parents waive their right to release them to the custody of a family member.

Attorney Peter Schey, who represents detained children in the settlement, said President Donald Trump had falsely claimed the settlement required the separation of families.

"Sifting through the government's false narrative, the court clearly found that the Flores settlement has never resulted in the separation of families," Schey said. "President Trump needs to take responsibility for his own misguided policies."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:53:39 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:17:24 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>

  • Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Illegal fires ignite massive Colorado blazes, spur arrests

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:04:28 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:16:59 GMT
    (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP). An area burned in the Red Canyon Fire is viewed Monday, July 9, 2018, between Edwards and Wolcott, Colo.
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>
    A small fire that was set illegally and left unattended likely ignited a destructive blaze in Colorado that destroyed several homes.More >>

  • US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

    US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-07-09 05:21:20 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-07-10 03:16:07 GMT
    In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    More >>

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly