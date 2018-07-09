Annual Summer Jam scheduled; Free health fair and school supply giveaway

The Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a free health and back to school event. The Summer Jam is scheduled for Saturday, July 28 at Gus Young Community Park in Baton Rouge.

SUMMER JAM

Saturday, July 28

Noon to 4 p.m.

Gus Young Community Park

4200 Gus Young Avenue

There will be free health screenings and a school supply giveaway while supplies last. There will also be live entertainment, including a DJ.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 225-927-9810.