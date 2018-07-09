Annual Summer Jam scheduled; Free health fair and school supply giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a free health and back to school event. The Summer Jam is scheduled for Saturday, July 28 at Gus Young Community Park in Baton Rouge.
SUMMER JAM
- Saturday, July 28
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Gus Young Community Park
- 4200 Gus Young Avenue
There will be free health screenings and a school supply giveaway while supplies last. There will also be live entertainment, including a DJ.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 225-927-9810.
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.