Annual Summer Jam scheduled; Free health fair and school supply giveaway

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
The Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a free health and back to school event. The Summer Jam is scheduled for Saturday, July 28 at Gus Young Community Park in Baton Rouge.

SUMMER JAM

  • Saturday, July 28
  • Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Gus Young Community Park
  • 4200 Gus Young Avenue

There will be free health screenings and a school supply giveaway while supplies last. There will also be live entertainment, including a DJ.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 225-927-9810.

