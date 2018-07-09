Settlement in Colgate-Palmolive baby powder lawsuit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Settlement in Colgate-Palmolive baby powder lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

City News Service reports no terms were divulged in the deal announced Monday as the two sides prepared to go to trial.

Paul Garcia suffers from mesothelioma, a lung cancer linked to asbestos exposure. Garcia claimed it was caused by inhaling asbestos fibers present in baby powder made by one of Colgate-Palmolive's predecessor firms, Mennen.

The 67-year-old Garcia said Colgate-Palmolive and Mennen failed to adequately warn consumers that its powder contains asbestos and could cause cancer - charges the company denied.

Several companies, including Johnson & Johnson, are facing lawsuits related to the alleged presence of asbestos particles in baby powders.

